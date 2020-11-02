North Portland sandwich shop burglarized, 2 arrested

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two men now face burglary charges after police said they were found in a sandwich shop in the University Park neighborhood early Saturday morning.
Portland police said officers were first notified of the burglary when a caller said they were watching the two suspects inside the closed shop on the store’s security camera. Officers quickly found the two men in question and arrested them.
Authorities said the two suspects had pried open the door to get inside and when police arrived they were in the process of trying to get into the safe.
The suspected, identified as Christian Hansen, 41, and John Whitt, 50, were both booked in the Multnomah County Jail on second-degree burglary charges.
