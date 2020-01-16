Northeast Portland shooting leaves one wounded

Police responded to the 5100 block of NE Fremont Street

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A person hurt in a Wednesday evening shooting in Northeast Portland, police said.

Officers responded to the 5100 block of NE Fremont Street at about 5 p.m. and found one person with a gunshot wound, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

The victim was taken to a hospital in unknown condition.

Police said no arrests had been made by the time this story was posted.

NE Fremont was closed in both directions from NE 50th Avenue to NE 52nd.

Anyone with information is asked to call the PPB at 503.823.3333.