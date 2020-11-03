Northeast Portland street racing broken up

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Street racers took over an intersection in Northeast Portland Sunday night until police arrived and broke it up.

Multiple people called police about the street racers near Northeast MLK and Columbia. Police told KOIN 6 News there was a slow response because it took a significant amount of time to collect enough resources to break it up.

Officers made several traffic stops, but it’s unclear how many citations were given. There were no arrests and no known injuries.