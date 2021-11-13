Traffic stop, shots fired in NE Portland; SERT on scene

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A heavy police presence rushed to the Hazelwood neighborhood early Saturday evening after a traffic stop for a wanted suspect escalated into a shots fired incident.
The traffic stop began around 5:25 p.m. around NE 92nd and Halsey, Portland police said. The driver managed to elude police and when the car’s tires were punctured by spike strips, at least 2 people jumped out of the car and ran off.
“As the suspects ran, officers heard shots fired,” authorities said in a release. No officer was hurt.
Both the Special Emergency Reaction Team and the Crisis Negotiation Team were called to a perimeter set up from NE 102nd to 108th and from NE Halsey to Glisan.
The search continues for the “armed individuals,” Sgt. Kevin Allen said. Residents are asked to shelter in place for the time being.
