PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Officers are investigating a shooting that occurred outside of a 7-Eleven in the area of Northeast Prescott and 60th Avenue on Friday night, according to Portland police.

As of 9:37 p.m., Northeast Prescott is closed to both vehicular and pedestrian traffic from 57-60th Avenue, according to a tweet from the Portland Police Bureau’s North Precinct.

Authorities say they have yet to confirm any victims. Avoid the area if possible.

