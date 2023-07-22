The Legacy Good Samaritan Hospital is on lockdown due to a shooting on Saturday morning. (KOIN)

Portland police are searching for the shooter

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland Police Bureau reported that the Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center is on lockdown due to a shooting on Saturday morning.

PPB says the Special Emergency Reaction Team and the Crisis Negotiation Team are responding to the incident on 1015 NW 22nd Ave.

According to initial reports, the suspect has left the scene. Portland police are now searching for the shooter.

PPB has closed traffic between Northwest 23rd Avenue and NW 21st Avenue, and NW Northrup to NW Lovejoy St.

