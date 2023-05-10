PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – In just eight hours, Tigard police say they recovered nearly $10,000 in stolen merchandise and arrested 23 people during a shoplifting sting on May 4.

But while these operations are nothing new, detectives say the number of minor suspects is concerning. Of the 23 people arrested for shoplifting charges, 10 were teens under the age of 18 — with one as young as 14.

“A lot of it is celebrities that are coming out with these specific lines of clothing,” said Detective Nyla Poulson. “So they want to purchase that and the price tag on it is pretty expensive, and I think at a certain age they’re also doing it to see if they can get away with it.”

The nearly two-dozen arrests in Tigard come after police joined forces with loss prevention employees to seek shoplifters at stores like Target, Dick’s Sporting Goods and Nordstrom. Detectives say the stolen items are often high-end makeup and clothing.

“Retailers are losing so much money that they’re starting to close businesses and people are scared to go to these stores because of what’s happening,” Poulson said.

Detective Kaci Mace said groups are often arrested together, because “if you see somebody on camera and they’re all working together, then all three or four of them are gonna get arrested.”

“If you have encountered two groups that are engaging in these activities, then it’s very easy to reach a high number like 10,” Mace said.

Tigard police say they will continue these shoplifting enforcements to keep the community and economy safe. Officers urge parents to speak with teens about the potential repercussions of stealing.

“One decision where you think it’s just something fun or for the thrill can affect the choices that you make in the future, and can affect your schooling, your college application, and future activities that you want to participate in,” Mace said. “It can be really scary.”