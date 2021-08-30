Number of unsolved Portland killings jumps in 2021

43 of 60 killings so far this year are unsolved

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Not only is Portland on pace for a record number of homicides in 2021, KOIN 6 News learned a majority of them have gone unsolved.

Case information obtained from the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office shows more than 70% of the homicides in Portland do not have a suspect. That number does not include officer-involved shootings.

Of the 60 homicides through August 22, only 17 have a suspect. That means there are 43 killings in less than 8 months without a clear suspect.

That’s almost double the rate of any year over the past decade, when no year reached even 40% unsolved.

Between June 25 and August 20 there were 14 homicides in Portland. Of those only one has a suspect.