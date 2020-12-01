NW Glisan shooting victim, 37, dies; case remains open

Anthony Tyler McNaughton was shot on November 27

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The victim in a Friday afternoon shooting in Northwest Portland died at the hospital, Portland police said Monday.

Anthony Tyler McNaughton was shot in the area of NW Glisan Street and NW Broadway around 2:30 p.m. that day. He was rushed to the hospital for treatment of his wounds. It’s unclear when the 37-year-old died.

Investigators haven’t released any other details of the shooting. The case is still open and anyone with information is asked to call either Detective Shaye Samora at 503.823.0768 or Detective Scott Broughton at 503.823.3774.

