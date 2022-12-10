PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As a family ate dinner inside their Northwest Portland home, someone used an iron fencepost from their front yard to try and break in.

The incident took place at NW Glisan and 18th, police said. An 18-year-old, Joseph Ibrahim, allegedly used the fence post to break open part of their front door to unlock it.

But one of the people inside the home ran to the door, grabbed the suspect’s hand and stopped him from getting in.

Police arrived a few minutes later. Ibrahim was sitting on the front porch swing and was arrested.

He made his first court appearance on Friday and faces 2 felonies and a misdemeanor.