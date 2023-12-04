PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 36-year-old doctor from New York was convicted on child sex charges in Washington County stemming from more than 7000 exchanges in a one-month period in 2019 with an underage girl.

In September 2019, the girl’s mother found the messages on her daughter’s phone and called the Tualatin Police Department. In the messages the girl clearly stated her age and her high school. The Washington County District Attorney’s Office said there were also messages where the doctor, Daniel H. Rock, told the girl to delete their communications, which included calls, texts, nude photos and sex act descriptions.

The mother called Rock, who pleaded with her not to report what she found to the police and said he would lose his family.

But forensic investigators went through the girl’s phone, which led to Rock’s arrest.

On November 30, he was convicted of using a child in display of sexually explicit conduct plus 2 counts of luring a minor. His sentencing is set for December 29.