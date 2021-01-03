NYE shooting in NE Portland investigated as homicide

Condition of second shooting victim not known

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One of two victims in a shooting incident in Northeast Portland on New Year’s Eve has died and their death is being investigated as a homicide, Portland Police Bureau announced Saturday.

The identity of the victim has not been released and no suspect information is available, police said.

The severity of the other person’s injury in the shooting incident has also not been released.

Officers responded to the 4400 block of NE Mallory Avenue at about 10:30 p.m. Thursday and found two people had been injured as a result of gunfire.

Anyone with information about this shooting, is asked to contact Detective Anthony Merrill at 503-823-4033 or Detective Joe Corona 503-823-0508.

Portland has seen an unprecedented spate of gun violence. In 2020, the Rose City logged roughly 900 shootings, compared to 393 shootings in all of 2019. 2020 has also seen the highest number of homicides in Portland since a wave of gang violence in the early 1990s.