Oak Grove residents wake to gunfire, car crash, shouts

Deputies said a house and an uninvolved vehicle were struck by bullets

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — People living in an Oak Grove neighborhood awoke early Tuesday morning to the sound of gunfire, a crash and shouting.

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to several 911 calls just after 4 a.m. about gunfire near SE Oatfield Road and SE Concord Road.

Callers reported hearing two vehicles but only one was still at the scene when deputies arrived. The black Jeep Compass had substantial damage to its front right wheel from hitting a curb. Deputies said they also found a gun inside the Jeep and bullet casings in the intersection near the vehicle.

Witnesses described the second vehicle as a dark-colored or black truck with a canopy — or possibly an SUV.

Despite using a K9, deputies weren’t able to find any people — victims, suspects, or otherwise — hiding in the area. But they did find that bullets had hit a house and an uninvolved vehicle.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the people involved or the vehicle that left the scene to contact the CCSO tip line at 503.723.4949 or by using the online form. Please reference CCSO Case # 20-027076.