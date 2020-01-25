Live Now
CBSN: The Impeachment Trial of Donald Trump

Occupied home, parked car hit in Hazelwood shooting

Crime

Police received a report of gunfire around 7:30 p.m.

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Bullets hit a parked car and a home with residents inside in the Hazelwood neighborhood Friday evening, said Portland police.

Gunfire was reported to Portland Police Bureau’s East Precinct around 7:30 p.m. Officers went out to the area of SE 139th Ave and SE Stark St to investigate.

While they did not find anyone injured, they did find evidence of gunfire. An occupied home and a car were both left with bullet holes.

The Gun Violence Reduction Team is now leading the investigation. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police.

This is a developing story.

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Headlines

More News

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Twitter News Widget