Occupied home, parked car hit in Hazelwood shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Bullets hit a parked car and a home with residents inside in the Hazelwood neighborhood Friday evening, said Portland police.

Gunfire was reported to Portland Police Bureau’s East Precinct around 7:30 p.m. Officers went out to the area of SE 139th Ave and SE Stark St to investigate.

While they did not find anyone injured, they did find evidence of gunfire. An occupied home and a car were both left with bullet holes.

The Gun Violence Reduction Team is now leading the investigation. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police.

This is a developing story.