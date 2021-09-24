Occupied Seaside movie theater struck by bullets

PORTLAND, Ore.(KOIN) — Seaside police are asking for help tracking down a suspect after a theater full of people was shot last night.

Officials say it happened just after 10 p.m. at the Times Theater and Public House at 130 Broadway. Police officers in the area heard multiple gunshots and found an upper-level window struck by bullets.

Movie-goers were inside at the time of the shooting — but no one was injured. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about this incident or anyone with surveillance video in the area is urged to contact Seaside Police Department’s Sgt. Josh Gregory at 503.738.6311.