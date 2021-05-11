Car fire homicide still unsolved 7 months later

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland police are asking for the public’s help in solving a homicide that took place in October 2020.

Just before 11 p.m. on October 23, officers and Portland Fire & Rescue crew members responded to an area near NE 148th Avenue and NE San Rafael Street following reports of a car fire. Upon their arrival, responders discovered a deceased man inside the car.

Less than a week later, the victim was publicly identified by investigators as 40-year-old Huarleen Bain. The Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office conducted an autopsy and determined Bain’s death was a homicide.

No arrests have been made in the case. Anyone with information about Mr. Bain’s death or about his activities leading up to his death, is urged to contact investigators or Crime Stoppers of Oregon.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers $2,500 for information leading to an arrest in any unsolved felony and tipsters can remain anonymous.