ODHS employee charged with kidnapping, sexually abusing woman

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An Oregon Department of Human Services employee was charged Friday after he kidnapped and sexually abused a woman with developmental disabilities, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon.

Zakary Glover, 28, worked at ODHS where he would help people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. His job responsibilities included taking the woman, who has severe autism and cognitive deficits, for outings.

However, on Nov. 2, 2021 he reportedly drove her to a dead-end road in Aumsville. Officials say after he parked he stood outside the passenger door where the woman was sitting, then pulled down his shorts and engaged in sexual misconduct.

Glover is charged with sexual misconduct and kidnapping. He faces a maximum sentence of life in prison if convicted.