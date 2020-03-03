Off-duty cop sparks standoff following alleged domestic assault

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Silverton Police sergeant was arrested Tuesday following a standoff with police that began the previous night.

Officers responded to a home in the 5400 block of Lakeport Street North on a reported domestic disturbance at 10 p.m. Monday. According to police, 60-year-old Sergeant Rene Bravo got into a physical altercation with his wife and threatened her with a knife. The officers rescued Bravo’s wife and two children from the home upon their arrival.

Wearing a ballistic carrier vest, Bravo refused to surrender and proceeded to barricade himself within the home.

Keizer Police officers evacuated nearby neighbors because of Bravo’s access to weapons.

In addition to Keizer Police, Oregon State Police, Salem Police, and the Marion County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the operation to secure the house and surrounding area. Salem Police SWAT attempted to lure Bravo out, but he continued to ignore negotiators’ commands.

Bravo was eventually subdued by a SWAT K9 and taken into custody. He was treated by medics at the scene for minor injuries and was taken to Salem Health before being transported to the Linn County jail.

The extent of injuries to Bravo’s wife are unknown.

The sergeant faces the following charges:

Assault in the Second Degree

Constituting Domestic Violence

Unlawful Use of a Weapon

Attempted Assault in the Fourth Degree

Constituting Domestic Violence

Interfering with a Peace Officer

The Silverton Police Department did not immediately comment as the investigation is still open.