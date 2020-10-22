Former officer charged for hitting suspect with van during protests

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland Police Association says a former officer is now facing charges for hitting someone with a van.

In a release sent out on Wednesday night, the PPA identified the officer as Scott Groshong, who has retired since the incident. The union says the charges are connected to when he drove an undercover van during protests earlier this year, searching for criminals within the group.

They did not specify which night, but the PPA says the officer spotted someone looting from a shop at Northwest 9th Avenue and Davis after breaking off from a larger protest crowd. When the suspect realized he was being watched, he took off and ran in front of the officer’s van — causing him to be hit, according to the PPA.

A witness who reportedly watched the scene unfold says the suspect appeared unhurt and took off running, resuming his attempt to flee.

The suspect was later arrested, but the charges against him were later dropped by the Multnomah County District Attorney. Instead — Groshong was charged.

Neither the PPA nor the DA has released specifics on Groshong’s charges. In the press release from the police union, they ask the public to not pass judgment until the due process can fully run its course.

Groshong worked with the Portland Police Bureau for 27 years — mostly within the drug and vice division.

Since protests began, a city oversight agency has received nearly 100 complaints against police officers related to ongoing protests across Portland.

The City Auditor’s Independent Police Review received a large number of complaints in the first few weeks following George Floyd’s death. According to new data released Wednesday, the IPR and Internal Affairs have opened 97 protest-related cases since complaints started being filed in late May. Forty-nine of those cases contain allegations of excessive use of force.

The number of complaints spiked in June, according to the IPR’s data, with 46 complaints relating to protests compared to 36 others that were not protest-related. KOIN 6 News previously reported the oversight agency has seen what would typically be a year’s worth of cases in the span of a few months, leading to a bottle-neck backup of complaints — many of which were waiting to be processed through the IPR’s intake system.

