Officer injured after patrol vehicle rammed by stolen van

The officer fired off several shots, striking the van

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Shots were fired and an officer was injured after his patrol vehicle was rammed twice by a stolen van in Cowlitz County.

Just before midnight on Sunday, a Castle Rock police officer was attempting to stop the stolen vehicle near Toutle, Washington. The driver of the van then reportedly rammed the patrol car twice and the officer fired off gunshots.

The van was struck but its occupants fled on foot, unharmed. However, the officer suffered serious injuries. The officer was transported for medical treatment, but there is no word on their current condition.

The driver and passenger from the van were located once the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office and several police agencies responded to the scene.

The two suspects, identified as 40-year-old Dale Woodley Jr. and 33-year-old Timothy Bean, were arrested and now face charges including assault, attempting to elude a law enforcement officer, possession of a stolen vehicle, malicious mischief, criminal trespass and attempted theft.