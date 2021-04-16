Officer involved in shooting at Lents Park, streets closed

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Several streets are closed after shots were fired at Lents Park in Portland on Friday morning.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, an officer was involved in the shooting near Southeast 92nd Avenue and Southeast Holgate Street. No other details about the shooting have been released, but KOIN 6 News has a crew on the way to the scene.

Surrounding streets are currently closed. Avoid the area if possible.

This is a developing story, KOIN 6 News will provide updates as new information is released.