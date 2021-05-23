Officer involved in Sunderland shooting is 8-year vet of PPB

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland Police Bureau released the identity of the officer involved in Saturday’s early-morning officer involved shooting near the Sunderland neighborhood.

Eight-year PPB veteran Colby Marrs was placed on administrative leave following the incident, police said.

Marrs and other officers had been dispatched to an area near NE 158th Ave and NE Mason Street around 12:30 a.m. Saturday on reports of a stolen truck. Soon after, they found what they thought might be the truck in question, but later determined that the F350 they had found was a separate stolen truck.

“The officers got out of their vehicle to investigate, and the suspect drove in the direction of the officers,” PPB said in a release Saturday. “An officer involved shooting took place.”

PPB said the suspect then drove onto southbound I-205, then eastbound I-84. Spike strips were deployed, which flattened at least one tire on the pickup, police said. The pursuit ended after the suspect crashed in the 2500 block of Northeast 238th Drive in Wood Village at about 1:00a.m.

The suspect, a white adult male, was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening gunshot injuries. PPB said Saturday he remains in custody but has not been charged and therefore will not be named.

Investigators have asked for anyone with information about the incident to contact Detective Shaye Samora at 503-823-0768 or Detective Erik Kammerer at 503-823-0762.