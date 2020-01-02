Officer-involved shooting in Hillsboro

Shooting in 300 block of NE Edgeway

HILLSBORO, Ore. (KOIN) — The Washington County Major Crimes Team is at the scene of an officer-involved shooting that happened around 2 a.m. in Hillsboro.

The shooting happened in the 300 block of NE Edgeway, authorities said. No officers were injured, but there is no word on the condition of anyone else.

Officials said there is no imminent threat to the residents in the neighborhood. Edgeway Drive is closed from Summer Falls to Canvasback Way, west of 185th at Heritage.

KOIN 6 News will have more information as soon as possible.

