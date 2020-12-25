Officer-involved shooting in SE Portland

Incident happened shortly after 9 p.m. in the area of SE Powell and Cesar Chavez

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An officer-involved shooting took place in Southeast Portland late Thursday night.

A heavy police presence is in the area of SE Powell and Cesar Chavez.

A witness told KOIN 6 News he heard 2 gunshots and saw police following behind a truck.

