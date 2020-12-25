Officer-involved shooting in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) -- A Lamborghini and a Mercedes racing at speeds over 100 mph on I-84 were stopped by Multnomah County deputies early Christmas Eve evening.

The sheriff's office tweeted they "received multiple complaints" about the racers between NE 181st and 257th along I-84. The drivers, who were not identified, were issued citations for reckless driving and reckless endangerment.