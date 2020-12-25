Officer-involved shooting in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An officer-involved shooting took place in Southeast Portland late Thursday night.
A heavy police presence is in the area of SE Powell and Cesar Chavez.
A witness told KOIN 6 News he heard 2 gunshots and saw police following behind a truck.
KOIN 6 News will have more information as soon as possible.
