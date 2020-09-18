Gun drawn during traffic stop, Gresham police shoot driver

Officers shot the driver of a stolen car after he pulled a gun during a traffic stop, police say

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police in Gresham shot a man who pulled a gun on officers after they pulled him over for driving a stolen car, authorities said.

Gresham police received a report of a suspicious vehicle in an apartment complex parking lot in the 800 block of SE 187th on Thursday night, police said. Officers ran the license plate and learned the vehicle was stolen.

Officers followed the car and pulled it over in the area of SE 181st Avenue and SE Ash Street, police said. The man behind the wheel drew a gun and at least one Gresham police officer shot him, according to the Gresham Police Department.

Officers applied first aid until medical responders. The man, whose name has not been released, was taken to a hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

An investigation is underway. Anyone who witnessed the shooting and hasn’t already talked with police is asked to contact Detective Aaron Turnage at 503.618.3136.