Officer opens fire on suspected auto thief before capture in Wood Village

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An officer with the Portland Poland Police Bureau has been placed on paid administrative leave after opening fire on an auto theft suspect early Saturday.

PPB officers were dispatched to an area near NE 185th Ave and NE Mason Street around 12:30 a.m. on reports of a stolen truck.

About 15 minutes later, officers located what they thought might be the vehicle, but later determined that the F350 they had found was not the same vehicle as the original call. However, the F350 was also reported stolen.

“The officers got out of their vehicle to investigate, and the suspect drove in the direction of the officers,” PPB said in a release Saturday. “An officer involved shooting took place.”

PPB said the suspect then drove onto southbound I-205, then eastbound I-84. Spike strips were deployed, which flattened at least one tire on the pickup. The pursuit ended after the suspect crashed in the 2500 block of Northeast 238th Drive in Wood Village at about 1:00a.m.

The suspect, a white adult male, was taken into custody and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening gunshot injuries.

“No officers were injured. The Portland Police Homicide Unit detectives are investigating the incident,” said PPB.

The PPB officer who fired the shot at the suspect will named will be released Sunday, according to police. That officer will remain on paid administrative leave until the completion of the investigation.

Anyone who has information about this incident but has not been interviewed by police is encouraged to contact Detective Shaye Samora at 503-823-0768 or Detective Erik Kammerer at 503-823-0762.