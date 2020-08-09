Officer shoots man in Milwaukie domestic violence call

The man is being treated at OHSU and is expected to survive

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Milwaukie police officer shot a suspect during a domestic violence call early Sunday morning, police reported.

Officers received a domestic disturbance report around 8 a.m. Sunday that involved a husband and wife at an apartment complex on SE Main Street. Police said the woman had called 911 about her husband—she said she was afraid of him after they had a physical altercation. While on the phone with 911, the woman locked herself in the bathroom, and dispatch reported hearing screaming in the background, said police.

As officers arrived at the housing complex, the suspect, identified as 51-year-old Robert Woodside, was leaving the apartment. Police said he was armed with a knife and “advanced quickly towards officers in a confined area.”

Officers told him to drop the knife. A taser was also used, and police said it didn’t stop the suspect from moving toward officers. That’s when one officer shot Woodside.

Police took him into custody, who was then taken to OHSU for medical treatment. Woodside is expected to survive, said police.

The City of Milwaukie is now investigating the shooting, as well as the Clackamas County Major Crimes Team. The officers involved in the incident have been placed on administrative leave while the investigation is conducted. Those officers were not publicly identified by Milwaukie Police.