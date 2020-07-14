Officer shot to death, another injured in Bothell, WA

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A police officer in Washington state is dead after a shooting and car chase overnight.

The incident occurred just outside of Seattle in Bothell, Washington early Tuesday morning. According to Bothell police, the armed suspect is now in custody after hiding on a nearby roof.

The altercation started when officers tried to pull over a vehicle, but the driver did not stop. A car chase began and the driver reportedly hit a pedestrian before a shootout with officers ensued — eventually killing one.

Police activity in Bothell is investigation of an officer involved shooting. Suspect is at large, armed with a handgun, B/M, gray tank top, baggy sweatpants, Afro hair style. Multiple K9s still in area. Call 911 with info. — Bothell Police (@BothellPolice) July 14, 2020

At least one other officer was shot, but is expected to be okay.

The two officers’ identities have not been released at this time. This is a developing story and KOIN 6 News will continue to follow it.