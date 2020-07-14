Officer shot to death, another injured in Bothell, WA

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A police officer in Washington state is dead after a shooting and car chase overnight.
The incident occurred just outside of Seattle in Bothell, Washington early Tuesday morning. According to Bothell police, the armed suspect is now in custody after hiding on a nearby roof.
The altercation started when officers tried to pull over a vehicle, but the driver did not stop. A car chase began and the driver reportedly hit a pedestrian before a shootout with officers ensued — eventually killing one.
At least one other officer was shot, but is expected to be okay.
The two officers’ identities have not been released at this time. This is a developing story and KOIN 6 News will continue to follow it.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.