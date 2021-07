A heavy police presence on Padden Parkway after an officer was shot, July 23, 2021 (Courtesy: Niccole Fuller)

Few confirmed details at this time

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — An officer was shot Friday evening in Vancouver, Clark County authorities confirmed.

A heavy police presence rushed to the scene along Padden Parkway around 7:30 p.m.

Few details have been released at this time. The officer’s current condition is unclear.

