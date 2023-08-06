PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland Police Bureau has released the names of three officers involved in the fatal shooting of 33-year-old Portland resident PoniaX Kane Calles, who allegedly shot hospital security guard Bobby Smallwood to death at Legacy Good Samaritan Hospital in Northwest Portland on July 22.

Officers initially responded to the hospital as if there was an active shooter on the property. However, officers determined that Calles had fled the scene. The murder suspect was eventually located during a traffic stop near 181st Avenue and Everett Court in Gresham after an hours-long manhunt.

PPB Officers Justin Thurman, Timothy Hoerauf and Seth Wingfield are said to have used deadly force against Calles during the traffic stop. The officers remain on administrative leave.

“As part of the use of force review process, the Bureau will conduct an internal review of the entire incident, including the initial response, resources requested, tactics used and post shooting actions,” PPB said. “The case will go before the Police Review Board, which is composed of community members, Bureau members and representatives from the Independent Police Review Division.”