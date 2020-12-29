Officer shoots, kills burglary suspect at Warrenton home

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A woman was shot and killed by an officer after breaking into a stranger’s home in Warrenton and brandishing a gun at authorities, the Clatsop County Sheriff’s Office said.

Several law enforcement agencies responded to a reported burglary just after 1:30 p.m. on Monday at a home in the 33000 block of Oregon Lane in the Sunset Beach area.

The 911 caller reported a stranger had walked into his unlocked residence and then barricaded herself in a room containing several firearms.

Deputies at the scene tried to negotiate with the suspect but their deescalation efforts didn’t work and the suspect fired at least one shot inside the home before escaping to the roof, the sheriff’s office said.

She then brandished a gun in the direction of officers and one officer responded with deadly force, according to authorities. The suspect died at the scene.

An investigation is ongoing and no other details are available at this time.