Officers shoot, kill man during foot chase in Longview

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Officers shot and killed an armed and wanted man during a foot pursuit Friday afternoon in Longview, deputies said.

Detectives with the Longview Street Crimes unit tried to arrest the 33-year-old man at 1:30 p.m. on a warrant for his arrest, according to the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office.

The man ran from officers, leading them on a foot chase during which officers tried to stop him using less-lethal means, deputies said. But the man continued to flee and at least one officer shot him during the chase.

Deputies said the man was taken to a hospital where he died of his injuries. They said he was armed with a gun at the time of the shooting.

No officers were hurt.

This is an active investigation and no additional details are available at this time. The area near 14th Avenue and Cypress Street was closed.