PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Officials say that a man shot and killed two people before committing suicide at a home in unincorporated Washington County on Wednesday night.

Just after 8 p.m., deputies from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a domestic disturbance on Southwest Scholls Ferry Road. Deputies arrived at the scene to find two dead people outside the home and one man with life-threatening injuries due to a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the sheriff’s office.

WCSO says detectives learned that the man, identified as 46-year-old Carlos Jimenez-Vargas, shot both victims during an argument before shooting himself.

Jimenez-Vargas was reportedly taken to the hospital but eventually succumbed to his injuries.

The investigation is ongoing, and the sheriff’s office says Jimenez-Vargas’ family was notified of his death.