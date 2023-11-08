PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After a buck deer was unlawfully shot and killed on a private property in Clackamas County, officials are seeking public assistance in identifying a suspect.
Oregon State Police’s Fish & Wildlife division says the buck was killed on a property near the intersection of South Hult Road. and South Olson Road.
“The buck deer was loaded onto a camouflage sled and concealed under a tree. A dark-colored 4×4 pickup truck with a canopy (possibly a Toyota Tundra) was in the area at the time of the illegal kill. The buck deer was able to be salvaged and was donated to charity,” OSP said in a release.
Anyone with information about this incident can contact Trooper Marcus Tiktin at 971-719-3232 or Senior Trooper Robin May at 503-983-0768.
Read more about the OSP’s tip reward program:
The Turn In Poachers (TIP) program offers preference points or cash rewards for information leading to an arrest or issuance of a citation, to a suspect, for the unlawful killing of wildlife, and or waste of big game. Cash rewards can also be awarded for turning in people who destroy habitat, illegally obtain licenses/tags, and for the unlawful lending/borrowing of big game tags. Learn more: https://www.oregon.gov/osp/programs/fw/Pages/tip.aspx
