PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After a buck deer was unlawfully shot and killed on a private property in Clackamas County, officials are seeking public assistance in identifying a suspect.

Oregon State Police’s Fish & Wildlife division says the buck was killed on a property near the intersection of South Hult Road. and South Olson Road.

“The buck deer was loaded onto a camouflage sled and concealed under a tree. A dark-colored 4×4 pickup truck with a canopy (possibly a Toyota Tundra) was in the area at the time of the illegal kill. The buck deer was able to be salvaged and was donated to charity,” OSP said in a release.

Anyone with information about this incident can contact Trooper Marcus Tiktin at 971-719-3232 or Senior Trooper Robin May at 503-983-0768.

Read more about the OSP’s tip reward program:

The Turn In Poachers (TIP) program offers preference points or cash rewards for information leading to an arrest or issuance of a citation, to a suspect, for the unlawful killing of wildlife, and or waste of big game. Cash rewards can also be awarded for turning in people who destroy habitat, illegally obtain licenses/tags, and for the unlawful lending/borrowing of big game tags. Learn more: https://www.oregon.gov/osp/programs/fw/Pages/tip.aspx

PREFERENCE POINT REWARDS:

5 Points-Mountain Sheep

5 Points-Rocky Mountain Goat

5 Points-Moose

5 Points-Wolf

4 Points-Elk

4 Points-Deer

4 Points-Antelope

4 Points-Bear

4 Points-Cougar

Oregon Hunters Association (OHA) Cash Rewards:

$1,000 Bighorn Sheep, Mountain Goat, and Moose

$500 Elk, Deer, and Antelope

$300 Bear, Cougar, and Wolf

$300 Habitat Destruction

$200 – Illegally obtaining Oregon hunting or angling license or tags

$200 – Unlawful Lending/Borrowing Big Game Tag(s)

$100 Upland Birds and Waterfowl

$100 Game Birds or Furbearers

$100 Game Fish and Shellfish

Oregon Wildlife Coalition (OWC) Cash Rewards: