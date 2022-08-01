Portland police are investigating a reported drive-by shooting in Old Town along 5th Avenue and Couch Street. July 29, 2022 (KOIN).

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Officials identified the man killed in the Old Town shooting Friday night that left two others injured.

In a Monday release, Portland police identified 19-year-old Lauren Teyshawn Abbott, Jr. as the victim. The medical examiner confirmed Abott died from a gunshot wound and ruled his death a homicide.

Just after 9:30 p.m. Friday, Portland police said they found two people shot near NW Couch Street and 5th Avenue. One of the victims, later identified as Abott, was taken to a hospital where he died.

A third victim showed up to a hospital on their own with injuries authorities described as life-threatening.

No arrests have been made.