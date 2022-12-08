PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The man who allegedly shot his wife and infant before turning the gun on himself was identified by the Clark County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday.

Officials say David E. Stansbury, 42, shot and killed himself Thursday. Stansbury’s wife and child are still hospitalized in critical condition, according to the sheriff’s office.

Investigators say they haven’t been able to speak with the wife.

CCSO was called to the Salmon Creek neighborhood of Vancouver just after 3 p.m. Wednesday.

“They received a 911 call from a female claiming her husband had just shot their baby and her and then himself,” said Sgt. Chris Skidmore with the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

When deputies arrived at the home, they found three people on the floor with gunshot wounds and immediately started first aid response. The man was pronounced dead at the scene while the woman and baby were taken to nearby hospitals with critical injuries.

CCSO says there do not appear to be any past domestic violence cases between the man and woman.

This is a developing story.