Dante Hall was confirmed to be a victim in the deadly shooting on Sunday, July 25, 2022 (Courtesy: Hall’s family).

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The man and woman killed in a Southeast Portland shooting on July 17 have been identified, Portland police announced Monday.

The medical examiner confirmed 34-year-old Dante Hall and 24-year-old Victoria Brown died from gunshot wounds. Their deaths were ruled as homicides.

On July 17, police responded to a report of shots fired near the corner of SE 26th and Belmont. When officers arrived, they said Hall was deceased and Brown was injured.

Brown was rushed to a hospital, where she later died.

This was the third shooting PPB responded to that night.

Marc Rodriguez, who heard the deadly shooting, told KOIN 6 he is fed up with local officials.

“A bunch of us were out this morning at the location at the corner here where it was all taped off and we were just wondering when this is going to end and when our city elected officials and when our county attorney is going to start doing something,” Rodriguez said.