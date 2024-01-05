PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Marion County Sheriff’s Office, along with Crime Stoppers of Oregon is asking for public assistance in locating a suspect who allegedly shot and killed a man in Mt. Angel on New Year’s Day.

Authorities have identified the suspect as Mt. Angel man Agustin Barocio, 42. He is described as 5-foot-2, 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a shooting report on Pershing Street near Marquam Street just before 6 a.m. on Monday where they found a man with serious injuries.

The man, later identified as 42-year-old Brandon Slack, was eventually declared dead at the scene, officials said.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Jessica Van Horn at 503-584-6211. Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards of up to $2,000 for information that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony and tipsters can be anonymous.