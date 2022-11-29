PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A man who allegedly attacked his elderly mother and her caretaker is now being charged with second-degree murder after the caretaker died from her injuries.

Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies reportedly responded to a 911 call on Sunday, Nov. 13 on the 9200 block of Midea Court in unincorporated Washington County.

According to WCSO, 44-year-old Benjamin Hershel Ritchie had attacked his 79-year-old mother and her caretaker, 57-year-old Clare Krill. Deputies reported finding Krill unresponsive after Ritchie allegedly hit her with a side table, causing severe injuries to her head and face.

Deputies say that medical personnel transported Krill to a local hospital in serious condition. Detectives from the Violent Crimes Unit were also on hand to help with the investigation. Krill was pronounced dead on Tuesday, Nov. 22.

After Krill’s death, a Washington County grand jury indicted Ritchie for second-degree murder on Monday. He faces additional charges as well, including first and second-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon. He is being held at the Washington County jail until his trial begins.