Officials: Masked man targeted Hazel Dell family, set house aflame

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man is believed to have targeted a Hazel Dell family by setting their house aflame, officials say.

First reported by The Columbian and confirmed to KOIN 6 News by the Clark County Fire Department officials, a woman spotted the suspect in a black mask outside her home on Tuesday night. When she peeked out her window around 10:15 p.m., she saw the man standing there holding a gas can.

The woman quickly discovered her entire front porch was covered with gasoline — and the siding of her home was already on fire. She and her husband rushed to get their children out of the house as fire crews made their way to the scene.

Firefighters arrived within minutes but the flames had already extinguished. The CCFD says they washed the gasoline off the porch and helped ventilate the home.

Thankfully, no one was injured.

This incident is being investigated as arson, according to the CCFD. The masked suspect was nowhere to be found and has yet to be arrested — but fire officials say the man likely targeted that one family and do not believe there is any threat to the community.

This is a developing story.