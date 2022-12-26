PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Authorities are seeking more information on a suspected arson case after finding multiple cars on fire at a Battle Ground, Wash. apartment complex, according to the City of Battle Ground.

Around 3 a.m. Monday, authorities responded to a reported fire at the apartment complex along Northwest 20th Avenue, where crews found the cars ablaze, officials said.

Authorities are seeking more information on a suspected arson case after finding multiple cars on fire at a Battle Ground, Wash. apartment complex, according to the City of Battle Ground. December 26, 2022 (Courtesy City of Battle Ground).

Authorities are seeking more information on a suspected arson case after finding multiple cars on fire at a Battle Ground, Wash. apartment complex, according to the City of Battle Ground. December 26, 2022 (Courtesy City of Battle Ground).

Officials said the fire appears to have started from one vehicle before spreading to others –noting evidence indicates the fire may have been intentionally set.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Battle Ground Police Department online or by calling 311.