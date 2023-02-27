PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Authorities have taken a murder suspect into custody after they say the man fled from the Washington County Courthouse shortly before noon on Monday.

KOIN 6 News was on the scene when deputies appeared to locate the suspect, 28-year-old Edi Villalobos, around 1:30 p.m. at an apartment complex. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office then confirmed the man had been taken into custody without incident.

Officials say that before escaping, Villalobos was at the courthouse for his trial. He is accused of second-degree murder along with several other charges.

KOIN learned the jury was out of the room on a break but there were two deputies in the courtroom at the time of his escape. There were security cams in the room, but the trial was not being livestreamed.

Further details as to how Villalobos was able to flee have not been released.

Villalobos was arrested in April 2021 for allegedly stabbing two people and killing one of them, according to WCSO.

The Hillsboro Police Department assisted WCSO with the search.

