PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Investigators say that a man whose body was found in a fire last week at a Happy Valley apartment was killed.

After an autopsy was conducted, the Oregon Medical Examiner says that 35-year-old Jeremy Kellogg died as a result of homicidal violence.

According to officials, Clackamas Fire crews responded to a fire in Building F at the Avana at Happy Valley Apartment complex on SE Causey Ave. on Thursday around 1 p.m. After discovering a deceased individual, later determined to be Kellogg, at the scene, firefighters contacted the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office, officials said.

Authorities say Kellogg was known to frequent the downtown area of Portland and went by the nickname Billy.

Anyone with information or who noticed any suspicious activity at the apartment complex last week is urged to contact the sheriff’s office tip line, which is available by phone at 503.723.4949 or by using the online form at https://www.clackamas.us/sheriff/tip — reference CCSO Case # 23-003463.