The Portland Police Bureau's Homicide Unit is asking for the public’s help in solving the case

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Last month, a man was fatally shot in a Southeast Portland neighborhood. Officials are now offering a cash reward for anyone with information leading to an arrest in the homicide investigation.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, the man identified as 33-year-old Brandon Lee Allen was shot and killed on Sunday, July 9 around 4:25 p.m. The incident, which took place at 1530 SE 174th Ave., also left another person critically wounded.

Police say Brandon Allen was the victim of a fatal shooting in the Centennial neighborhood on July 9, 2023. (Crime Stoppers of Oregon)

Authorities have ruled Allen’s death a homicide, and investigators. PPB’s Homicide Unit is asking for the public’s help in solving the case.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon has offered a cash reward of up to $2,500 for tips that lead to an arrest. Anyone with additional information can submit a tip online.