Over 30,000 counterfeit pills, several pounds of heroin and more than $10,000 in cash were recovered by authorities. (U.S. DA’s Office)

Efrain Roberto Diaz-Rangel, 34, has been charged with possessing fentanyl and heroin with the intent to distribute.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Portland drug trafficker faces federal charges after a fatal overdose was linked to his supply of illicit fentanyl, the U.S. District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday.

Court documents say that a local narcotics team began investigating a suspected fentanyl overdose death in Portland in April. Officials say that investigators identified multiple people in a distribution chain that were selling counterfeit Oxycodone pills manufactured with fentanyl, some of which caused the Portland victim’s overdose.

On Tuesday, Diaz-Rangel was arrested by Homeland Security Investigators after authorities obtained evidence that he was involved in the distribution chain.

At the time of his arrest, Diaz-Rangel had approximately 1,000 counterfeit pills and a small quantity of heroin, according to authorities. An additional 30,000 counterfeit pills, several additional pounds of heroin and more than $10,000 in cash were discovered at Diaz-Rangel’s residence, officials said.

Diaz-Rangel made his first appearance in federal court Wednesday.