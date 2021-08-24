Officials: Suspect in Old Town shooting is bar owner’s son

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — More details have been released in the deadly shooting inside a bar in Portland’s Old Town and authorities say the suspect is the bar owner’s son.

JaMarie Herring Sr. was shot and killed early Sunday morning inside Mingle Lounge, police said. On Monday evening, 22-year-old Rolando L. Mingledoff Jr. turned himself into homicide detectives and was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on second-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon charges.

Court documents released Tuesday shed more light on the events leading up to 25-year-old Herring’s death. Investigators say surveillance video taken inside the lounge shortly before 2 a.m. show several fights break out involving multiple people, including Herring. Herring is reportedly seen punching Mingledoff, who falls back but quickly gets back up and fires a handgun into Herring’s back at close range.

The video reportedly shows Herring run a few feet toward the exit after he was shot before collapsing. Medical officials said the bullet had pierced Herring’s lung and heart before exiting.

Right after firing the gun, Mingledoff is seen looking at the ground, then walking up to someone who appears to work at the bar and asking for help in finding something, court documents allege. Detectives said the two people were looking for the bullet casing, which was later found by authorities on the floor of the bar.

The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office confirmed Mingledoff is the son of Mingle Lounge owner Rolando Mingle.

Court documents state that Mingledoff was seen entering the bar a few hours earlier with a couple of other people wearing a blue LA Dodgers baseball hat and a blue plaid jacket with yellow “Visonare” script on the back. Both clothing items, as well as a 9mm handgun loaded with ammunition that matched the slug and the casing from the shooting scene, were found during a search of Mingledoff’s home on Monday, court documents allege.

Detectives said as many as 50 people were inside Mingle Lounge at the time of the shooting; no one stayed behind to talk to police.

Mingledoff made his first court appearance Tuesday.