VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — The Clark County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect who reportedly stole a car and then struck the owner of the vehicle while driving away.

Clark County deputies, along with Vancouver Fire District 5, responded to the area of NE 40th Ave and NE 47th St. just after 7:45 a.m. Tuesday after receiving a report of a serious hit-and-run collision.

After a preliminary investigation, deputies determined that an unknown suspect stole a red 2010 Toyota Camry Sedan from a nearby residence.

According to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, the car’s registered owner, Joseph Lutz, was near the vehicle during the incident and was struck as the suspect drove away. Lutz reportedly suffered serious injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

The sheriff’s office says the car was last seen traveling southbound on NE 40th Ave at a high rate of speed. The vehicle is bearing Washington License Plate BKP4080 and should have damage to the front and or front passenger side.

If people see this vehicle, the sheriff’s office says they should call 911 immediately and shouldn’t approach the vehicle. If anyone has any information regarding this case, please contact Detective Patrick Spak at patrick.spak@clark.wa.gov or (564) 397-4597, and reference case number 22007866.