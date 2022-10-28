PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Authorities are on the scene after a suspected car thief reportedly crashed into police vehicles in downtown Portland Friday afternoon, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

PPB said the crash happened around 3:30 p.m. on Northwest Broadway and Hoyt.

The preliminary investigation shows the suspected car thief tried to start a car and take off before crashing into police cars that had the vehicle boxed in, officials report.

Authorities say someone in the area may have been injured, but no further details are available.

A crash scene at Northwest Hoyt and Broadway in downtown Portland, Oregon on Friday, October 28, 2022. (KOIN)

A KOIN 6 News crew is on the scene to learn more.

This is a developing story.