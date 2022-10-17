PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — While being driven to the Yamhill County Jail, officials said a man wanted on multiple felonies admitted to wanting to “shoot a deputy in the face” during the earlier interaction that led to his arrest.

At around 7:30 p.m. Friday, a Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office deputy confronted a vehicle that was parked at Maud Williamson State Park after hours.

The man and woman inside the vehicle told the deputy they did not have any identification on hand, so they provided the deputy with names. The sheriff’s office said the man offered up several aliases but authorities could not confirm any of them were legitimate.

YCSO said the on-duty sergeant tried to confirm the man’s identity using social media, which reportedly led them to a profile with a name similar to one provided by the suspect. After a records check, the sergeant learned the man, 24-year-old Josoph Haney, was wanted on multiple warrants, including one for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Another deputy responded to the scene to assist with the arrest. Haney allegedly refused deputies’ orders to get out of the vehicle and revealed he had a firearm.

Once Haney was detained, deputies said they found a loaded .45 caliber handgun in his waistband that had its serial number removed.

Following his arrest, the sheriff’s office said Haney stated multiple times that he wished he would have shot the deputy and had engaged in a “shootout” with them.

The 24-year-old was taken to the Yamhill County Jail on two outstanding warrants, along with charges for unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, giving false information to a police officer, resisting arrest and unlawful possession of a firearm (carry concealed weapon).