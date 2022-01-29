Old Town homicide victim was 26-year-old man

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The man shot to death in Old Town early Friday morning was publicly identified Saturday by Portland police.

Jaquan Jamaul Jenkins’ death was ruled a homicide by the Oregon State Medical Examiner. He was 26.

Around 2:15 a.m. Friday, Jenkins was shot on NW 2nd Avenue and Couch. The first officers at the scene provided trauma aid before he was rushed to the hospital. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Anna Truxes with the Portland Chinatown Museum in the heart of Old Town said whenever they hear about a shooting in the area, the impacts ripple through the entire community.

“Every time a shooting happens it sends a shockwave through a community and this is not specific to Old Town Chinatown, but all over Portland,” Truxes told KOIN 6 News. “It has long lasting effects for the victims, the victim’s families and everyone around them.”

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Scott Broughton at Scott.Broughton@portlandoregon.gov (503) 823-3774 or Detective Rico Beniga at Rico.Beniga@portlandoregon.gov 503-823-0457.

2022 so far: 89 shootings

Jenkins’ death was one of 7 shootings PPB responded to in a 24-hour period. So far in 2022, there have been 89 shootings, leaving 21 hurt and 7 dead.

Because of the onslaught of reported shootings, PPB says they will be “deploying additional resources this weekend to help address this concerning surge.”

The other shootings happened around 8 p.m. Thursday, 10 p.m. Thursday, around midnight Friday morning, around 12:20 a.m. Friday, 11:20 a.m Friday and 12:30 p.m. Friday.

Anyone who witnessed these incidents or has possible information about any of these incidents is urged to contact PPB by emailing crimetips@portlandoregon.gov with the corresponding case number.